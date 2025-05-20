Adult gaming centre in Worksop given thumbs-up, despite strong objections

Strong opposition has mounted to controversial plans for another adult gaming centre on one of the main streets in Worksop town centre.

But Bassetlaw District Council’s planning officers are recommending that the 24-hour centre is given the green light when councillors on the planning committee meet tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Guardian exclusively revealed last December details of the change-of-use scheme for the former Greenwoods men’s clothing store, which sits next to a branch of Boots on Bridge Street.

The shop has been closed and vacant since the end of 2022 and is in danger of deteriorating into an eyesore after failing to attract any interest in the rental market.

The Kent-based company, Champion Gaming, which trades as Imperial Casinos, wants to turn the ground floor into a centre for “electronic gaming and amusement machines”, open all day and night.

However, there are two other adult gaming centres close by, including one opposite on Bridge Street (Merkur Slots) and a second on Bridge Place (Admiral Slots), as well as two betting shops also on Bridge Street.

And since this plan became public, the council has received a shoal of objections, including 26 official letters or comments.

Their complaints range from “enough gambling shops in town” to the threat of increased anti-social behaviour and noise, especially at night.

Other objectors felt “gambling should not be encouraged in a very deprived, poor town”, and some believed the centre would attract crime and do nothing to “add value to Worksop or make people’s lives better”.

Nevertheless, a report by officers will be presented to tomorrow’s committee meeting, suggesting that the scheme would encourage more footfall in the shopping centre and should be approved.

The report says: “The applicant has submitted evidence from numerous other cases that outline how adult gaming centres do not detrimentally affect the vitality and viability of locations.

"Marketing companies have struggled to find a suitable tenant for these premises. If this unit was to remain vacant, it would continue to deprecate from the viability and vitality of the town centre.

"In addition, the retail market has changed significantly in recent years, with the advent of internet shopping. Even in primary shopping areas, there has been a greater variety of operations catering to different needs.

"The role of the town centre is evolving with a shift away from retail-dominated provision to services of all types, including leisure (bars, cafes and entertainment).”

The report added that if the gaming centre is approved, Bridge Street and Worksop “would still maintain the mix of uses expected in a main town, and they would benefit from having one less vacant unit within the primary shopping frontage”.

Champion Gaming also points out that the gaming centre would create five full-time jobs and boost the night-time economy in Worksop.

Urging the town to “move with the times”, a planning statement says: “Worksop has been significantly impacted by factors such as Covid-19, online retailing, out-of-town shops and a struggling economy.

"This proposed use would reinstate commercial activity at the premises and contribute towards the recovery of the town centre.”