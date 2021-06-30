Dozens of caravans moved onto Farr Park with travellers abusing resident, using intimidating behaviour and destroyed the site.

The aftermath saw tonnes of litter along with tyre marks and even human waste left at the site.

An illegal encampment at Farr Park, Worksop.

Despite extra security measures being imposed, on June 12 a second group of travellers gained access.

On Monday, representatives from Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire Police met with residents to hear their concerns.

They also spoke about their ideas for the park to further improve it.

One resident said: “The travellers had a sheer disregard for everyone and everything. I know people who have been too scared to walk their dogs on here since they came.

Another added: “Everyone has got to live somewhere but they intimidate and they defy the law. Something needs to be done.”

One resident called for a barrier at the entrance of the car park to be installed to prevent vehicles of a certain height being able to drive under it.

The police can respond to any crimes committed when travellers move on the site, but they have no power to get them to leave – this is down to the council that has a court process it must follow to evict trespassers and regain possession of the land.

The council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, councillor Julie Leigh, said: “I am grateful to all of the residents who came down to Farr Park on Monday afternoon and on Monday evening, and who took the time to speak with the council, district councillors and the police.

"There were two constructive meetings and we listened to many different views and ideas.

"In terms of further securing the site, more works are taking placing this week with new barrier arrangements and planters, the new CCTV has been installed and we are looking at other access points to the site.”