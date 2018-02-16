Police warning after elderly woman targeted by fraudsters

Police are investigating a recent report where an elderly woman was targeted by fraudsters in Nottinghamshire.

The 80-year-old received a call from a woman claiming to be from Barclays bank who told her that her card needed to be changed and a man would come to her house and swap it for her.

This was a con and since the handover, multiple transactions have taken place on the victim's account.

The man who collected the card is described as black with short curly hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and thought to be in his late teens.

It happened in the St Ann's area.

Detective Sergeant Kate Savage said: "We believe fraudsters deliberately targeted this elderly lady, knowing she is vulnerable and we fear that the offenders might try to target more people possibly in the same area. Banks would never ask you to swap your card in this way so if you get a call like this, put the phone down and report it to us straight away."

If you are due a new card, your bank will normally contact you via post and ask you to destroy your old card.

If you recognise the man in the description or have any information that could help, contact police on 101 quoting incident 468 of 24 January 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.