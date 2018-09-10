Police warn of petrol theft spree in these Nottinghamshire villages

Car owners are being warned to be vigilant after reports of petrol being stolen from vehicles overnight in Nottinghamshire.

The vilages that have been affected are Ollerton, Boughton, Walesby and Kirton.

Petrol theft.

A spokesman for Sherwood Police said: “The offenders are drilling holes in the petrol tanks from beneath the vehicle and draining any fuel.”

If you have any information on who is responsible for the crimes, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or to Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

https://www.chad.co.uk/news/drink-driver-arrested-for-driving-wrong-way-down-m1-1-9341980



https://www.chad.co.uk/news/boy-arrested-after-damage-spree-on-vehicles-in-mansfield-1-9340992