Police want to speak to this man after woman threatened with knife near Worksop

Detectives continuing to investigate an aggravated burglary in Harworth have release images of a man they want to speak to.

Police were called to the Sandy Mount area at around 4am last Thursday to reports that a woman had been threatened with a knife and had cash, jewellery and sentimental items taken from her house.

Can you help police find this man?

The man in the image is described as white, in his late 20s, around 6ft tall and of a medium build. He was also wearing a distinctive looking blue hooded top which has lighter coloured piping across the shoulders and top of the hood along with dark trousers and a grey woolly hat.

Officers are encouraging anyone with CCTV, particularly in Sandy Mount and Beverley Road, to contact us on 101 or speak to an officer in the area.

Detective Sergeant Craig Luckett said: "We understand this is a worrying incident and would like to emphasise that incidents such as these are rare.

"We are conducting enquiries, both in the area and behind the scenes, and we would urge anyone with any information to contact us, quoting incident 48 of 28 February."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson added: "We appreciate the image isn't very clear but you might just recognise his features or clothing."