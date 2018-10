Detectives continuing to investigate a large fight in Worksop have released images of three women they want to speak to

Police were called to the incident in Bridge Place at around 2.30am on Sunday, September 16.

Two men aged 26 and 29 were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 114 of 16 September. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.