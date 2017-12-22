Police trying to trace owner of dog hit by car in Bolsover

A labrador who has been hit by a car was found by police who are trying to reunite her with her family.

She was left with minor injuries after she was hit by a car and then left.

She has been taken to Alfreton Park Vets, King Street, Alfreton, but she is not chipped so cannot be identified.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Roads Police said: "We found this lovely labrador on Shuttlewood Road Bolsover last night. She had been hit by a car & left. Minor injuries. Taken to Alfreton Park Vets. No chip to identify her owner. If she is yours please phone 101 & quote incident 1062 of 21/12/17. Please RT."