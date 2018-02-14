Police seek this man in connection with affray at McDonald's in Mansfield

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to after an altercation in a McDonald’s restaurant in Mansfield.

The man in the image is described as white, in his early 20s, of a medium build with brown short hair. He was wearing a short sleeve khaki green t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

It happened at about 9.10pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the West Gate McDonald's restaurant. The information has only just been released by the police.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 881 of 25 October 2017. You can also contact police anonymously on 0800 555 111.