Police seal off A1 near Blyth after lorry bursts into flames
Police sealed off the A1 near Blyth after a lorry burst into flames.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:08 am
Officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support’s Road Policing Team moved in to shut the road near to Blyth yesterday.
The lorry driver had an issue with his tyre and pulled onto the hard shoulder.
A spokesman said: “His issue very quickly spread to his cab and load of grass and hay, resulting in us having to close the road off whilst our fire friends put it out.”
No one was injured in the incident.