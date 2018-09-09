Police release images in bid to catch burglars who assaulted Worksop pensioner and swiped war medal

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Worksop have released images of a car they think was involved- and a sentimental war medal that was stolen.

Officers were called to Valley Road area at around 4.50pm on Monday, August 6 to reports that a man had been injured in a burglary.

Police think this car was involved.

The 68-year-old had gone into his house from the garden when he’d heard a noise upstairs.

He was then assaulted causing facial injuries and threatened by two men.

The offenders took jewellery, cash and a rare Polish war medal that belonged to his father.

Both men were white, one was around 6ft tall, of a stocky build and was wearing a dark neckerchief or lower face covering and dark long-sleeved top.

The other was around 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build and also had a lower face covering. He was wearing a white and blue top.

It’s believed a black Jaguar XF car was involved (pictured) and is also being linked to a burglary in Costhorpe around half an hour earlier on the same day.

If you recognise this car or have any information that could help, call 101 quoting incident 700 of August 6.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This war medal is similar to the one that was stolen.

