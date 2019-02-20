Police release e-fit to help find man wanted in connection with a burglary in Bawtry

Detectives investigating a a reported burglary in the Bawtry area of Doncaster last month have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify.

At around 8.22pm on Saturday, January 19, it is reported that a woman returned to her home and saw a man outside her house.

Do you recognise this man?

The woman challenged the man, who then assaulted her before getting into a small silver car, which was driven off towards Martin Lane.

It is believed he was with another man.

Police have released an e-fit image of a suspect they are keen to identify. He is described as being in his mid-thirties, around 6ft tall and of a slim build.

Do you live locally? Did you hear or see anything suspicious?

Call 101 quoting incident number 750 of January 21. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.