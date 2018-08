Police are investigating a report of electoral fraud relating to an election held by Clowne Parish Council earlier this summer.

The authority held an election for a parish councillor to represent the Clowne North ward on Thursday, June 21.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told us: "We have received an electoral fraud complaint in relation to the Clowne Parish Council election in June, 2018.

"Our enquiries are continuing into this matter."