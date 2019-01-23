Police probe burglary at Clowne business

Police are investigating after a burglary at a business in Clowne

The crime happened at the McColl's store on Mill Street at around 1.55am on January 15.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The burglar or burglars arrived in a vehicle and gained entry by breaking the shutters and smashing the glass on the front door.

"It is not yet known what has been taken.

"Officers are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during this time."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19000022530.