Police officer hurt in Worksop scrapyard pursuit

Dad-to-be Kyle Haigh crashed into police cars as he roared around a Worksop scrapyard – but was freed to witness the birth of his first child.

Magistrates gave him bail after hearing his baby is due to be born a week before he could face a judge to be sentenced for the incident, in which a policeman was slightly hurt and two patrol cars were dented.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, said Haigh jumped into a car when police turned up at the scrapyard, but, as they walked toward him, he drove off.

Miss Pritchard said: “He smashed into an unmarked police car, reversed and hit the vehicle again. An officer was inside and suffered an injury.

“Haigh then drove around the scrapyard twice, hitting a marked police car. Officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car. He rammed two police cars.

“He drove past them again and sped onto the main road, making his escape.”

The episode took place in a scrapyard on Sandy Lane, on Monday, January 29.

Haigh, aged 25, of Kingston Road, Worksop, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and breaching the terms of his driving licence.

The matter was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing.

Adrian Bellamy, presiding magistrate, said the case was so serious it had to be handled by a crown court judge.

He said: “Our powers are insufficient in this matter.”

Haigh was released on bail after an application by Jenny Gerrard, his solicitor.

She told the court Haigh’s partner is due to give birth on March 6.

Miss Gerrard said: “He is looking forward to seeing the birth. He would abide by any bail condition.”

Haigh was released on bail but must not sit in the front seat of any vehicle, must report to police three times a week and must not change his address.