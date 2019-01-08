Police keen to trace missing man last seen in Chesterfield

Police are trying to trace a missing man last seen in Chesterfield yesterday morning.

Stephen Beasley, 49, was last seen just before 9am on Monday in Chesterfield.

Missing: Stephen Beasley.

Stephen is believed to have travelled to the Chatsworth Road area of Chesterfield.

He is described as white, bald and is of large build. Stephen wears glasses and it is thought that he may be wearing a navy-blue, wool jumper.

Stephen has links to Sheffield and Worksop and is known to visit Linacre Reservoir, Somersall Park and Walton Dam.

Anyone who has seen Stephen, or knows where he may be, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 1351 of January 7.