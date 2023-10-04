Police issue warning to drivers after two-car crash closes road near Worksop
Police are advising drivers to find different routes after a two-car crash closed a busy A-road near Worksop.
The A60 Mansfield Road at Belph, near Worksop, is closed following the incident. Police say there are not believed to be any serious injuries as a result of the incident, but are advising people to avoid the area and find different routes.
The road is closed in both directions from the B6042 Hennymoor Lane to Station Road, with slow traffic and delays around the area.