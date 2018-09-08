Police issue safety advice as Bassetlaw prepares to welcome the Tour

The biggest British road cycling event is set to pass through Bassetlaw today.

The district is gearing up for the flying visit by the world’s best cyclists.

The tour is a fantastic spectacle and with the Nottinghamshire turnout expected to be ‘bigger than ever’, police have issued the following advice:

“If you are driving we recommend leaving plenty of time for your journey to and from your spectating spot and where possible park well away from the route and walk or cycle to avoid the rush.

“While the plan is to keep traffic delays to a minimum there is likely to be some disruption.

“For regular updates on progress and any incidents @NottsPolice Twitter will be keeping you informed.

“Our officers will be out supporting the race and on hand to assist where needed.

“Follow @NottsPolice on Twitter for updates throughout the day.”

We have also put together a guide featuring timings, routes, road closures and everything else you need to know.

You can access this here: https://www.chad.co.uk/news/tour-of-britain-2018-in-nottinghamshire-all-you-need-to-know-1-9307446