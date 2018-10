Police are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man was injured in a crash on the A1 near Barnby Moor.

Officers were called to the soutbound carriageway on Thursday, October 16 just after 7pm to a report of a collision between a moped and a HGV.

The 20-year-old remains in hospital in a serious condition.

If you have any information, or any dashcam footage, call police on 101, quoting incident number 839 of October 16 2018.