Police investigate spate of church lead thefts across Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for information following the theft of lead from a number of church roofs in Nottinghamshire.

A quantity of lead was stolen from the roof and porch of St Wilfred's Church in Marsh Lane, North Muskham, between 9pm on Friday (15 March 2019) and 6am on Saturday (16 March 2019).

This incident follows three other reports of church lead thefts.

Officers received a report on Friday (15 March 2019) of lead taken from St Peter's Church, Church Lane, Widmerpool. It's not known when the theft occurred.

Another lead theft victim was All Saints Church in Top Street, Elston, which was targeted between midnight on Wednesday (13 March 2019) and 9.22am on Thursday (14 March 2019).

The offenders caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after stealing three strips of lead.

Police also received a report of a lead theft from St Bartholomew's Church, Langford, between midnight on Monday (11 March 2019) and 5.15pm on Wednesday (13 March 2019).

Investigations are ongoing including carrying out house-to house enquiries, exploring any forensic and CCTV opportunities and liaising with scrapyards.

Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We’re treating these crimes very seriously and we’re following up a number of lines of enquiry.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in these areas between the times stated or who has with information which could help us with our enquiries to call us on 101, quoting the relevant incident numbers, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"I'd urge people, especially in rural locations, to be extra vigilant. We need the help of the public with this type of investigation so please report any suspicious activity to us."

The relevant incident numbers are:

* St Wilfred's Church, Marsh Lane, North Muskham (inc 245 of 16 March)

* St Peter's Church, Church Lane, Widmerpool (inc 528 of 15 March)

* All Saints Church, Top Street, Elston (inc 150 of 14 March)

* St Bartholomew's Church, Langford (inc 272 of 13 March).