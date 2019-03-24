Police dog Dash leads to two Worksop arrests

Police dog Dash assisted officers with a drug operation in Worksop town centre yesterday (March 23).

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Worksop were aided by police dog Dash, who had travelled from West Midlands to take part in the operation.

During the course of the evening, Dash indicated on three persons in the town centre.

One male was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

He has subsequently been released whilst police investigate the matter further.

Michael Milnthorp, aged 41, of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and going equipped for theft.

Milnthorp has been charged with both offences and has been remanded in custody.

A third male was stop searched and found to have a cannabis grinder which has been disposed of.

PC Turner who led the operation said: "It was a really positive evening, we spent a few hours walking around the town centre and through the local pubs. We had some really good results and are hoping that we can do this again soon"