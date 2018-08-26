Police dealing with aftermath of ‘gathering’ at Ollerton colliery site

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the former Bevercotes Colliery site near Ollerton at around 11pm on Saturday, August 26, in response to reports of a ‘spontaneous gathering’.

A police spokesman said: “Since then officers have received numerous calls and are closely monitoring the unofficial event and work is still on going at the site.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone involved and those who are affected locally. We understand the impact that an event like this can have on residents and local businesses and we are working towards a resolution as quickly and effectively as we can.”

They added: “The community will see a significant increase in police presence today as we work to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“We would like to thank members of the community for their patience and their willingness to work with us.”