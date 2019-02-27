Police concerned for the safety of two girls missing from Worksop

Have you seen 13-year-old Italia Rouse and 12-year old Molly Kettle?

Officers are concerned for their safety after they were reported missing from the Worksop area on Monday (February 25).

Italia is described as medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, has long copper/red straight hair. She was last seen wearing a long green quilted coat, black leggings, a light grey top and black and white trainers.

Molly is described as slim, 5ft 5ins tall, with very long dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail. Molly was last seen wearing a black cap, short green Parka jacket with fur on the hood, a loose grey cropped hooded sweatshirt, pale blue jeans and black trainers.

The two girls are believed to be together and may travel to Nottingham or as far as Blackpool.

If you have seen Italia or Molly or know where they might be, call 101, quoting incident number 967 of 25 February 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.