Police caught a drink-driver after his vehicle was flagged with no insurance

A drink-driver was caught after police carried out a check on his passing vehicle and stopped him for not having any insurance.

Lukasz Dominik Szymanski, 34, was stopped by police on Portland Drive, in Shirebrook, after he had been drinking with his relatives at their home.

Police who carried out a a registration check arrested a motorist for having no insurance and for being over the drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on September 6: “The defendant was driving his vehicle in Shirebrook. An officer following the vehicle checked the registration and there was no insurance for the vehicle.

“The defendant was stopped by the officer and he immediately accepted having no insurance to drive the vehicle and the officer could smell alcohol on his breath.”

Szymanski, of Sandhill Street, Worksop, failed a roadside breath test and he was taken to a police station where he registered 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to having no insurance and to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 14.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Polish-national Szymanski has lived in the UK for eight years and works for Greencore which produces pre-packed sandwiches.

Mr Cavanagh added that Szymanski had bought his car but had not realised how expensive it would be to insure the vehicle.

Szymanski had visited relatives and had consumed alcohol but he did not think he was over the legal drive limit, according to Mr Cavanagh.

Magistrates fined Szymanski £280 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the ban could be reduced by 18 weeks.