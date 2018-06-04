Police block off Bassetlaw Hospital over fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are at Bassetlaw District General Hospital following reports of concern for woman’s safety.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the hospital at about 11pm last night, Sunday, June 4.

Speaking today - Monday, June 4, a force spokesman said: “The entrance to the hospital’s accident and emergency department has been blocked off as a precaution with patients asked to enter via the Kilton Hill entrance.

“Blyth Road has also been closed with diversions set up.

“A trained police negotiator is in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”