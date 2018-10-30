Police believe Worksop car fire was started deliberately

Nottinghamshire Police have launched an investigation after a car was set alight in Worksop.

The incident happened at around 1.22am today, Tuesday 30 October.   Fire crews from Worksop fire station extinguished the car, a Mazda, which was “severely damaged” on Lincoln Street, Worksop.  Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.  Nottinghamshire police  believe this to be a deliberate ignition, and are carrying out CCTV checks in the area.   Anyone with any information should call 101, with crime number 331 of October 30.