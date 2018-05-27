Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager

Nottinghamshire police are appealing for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officers are concerned for the safety of Millie Reid, pictured, after she was reported missing from the Worksop area at around 3pm, on Friday, May 25.

Millie is described as white, of thin build and is around 5ft 5ins tall.

She is also described as having shoulder-length straight, dark-brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, dark jeans and a black baseball cap.

If anyone has seen Millie or has any information about her whereabouts, they are urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1009 of May 25.

Millie was last seen on Friday, May 25, at 3pm, according to Nottinghamshire police.