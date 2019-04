Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Worksop.

The attack happened at around 1.30am on March 3, at Rewind in Carlton Road, Worksop.

A 32-year-old man sustained slash wounds to his face following the attack.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) and has been released on police bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident 58 of March 3.