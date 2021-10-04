Rik, who lives in Sheffield, was last seen in the yesterday at around 1pm.

He is a 62-year-old man, described 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an image of missing man Rik taken just before he was last seen.

Chief Inspector Mark Goddard said: “Our search today is focusing on the Trans-Pennine trails leading away from Rother Valley Country Park. While you are out and about today, please keep Rik in the back of your minds and contact us if you do see him.

“He is thought to still be wearing a very distinctive, bright yellow hat.

“If you do see Rik, he may be confused and might not respond to anyone calling his name or speaking to him so please do call police straight away.

“Thank you for all your help so far, we really appreciate your support.”