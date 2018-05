Police have been alerted about a fire in Barlborough which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Staveley firefighters were called out to the blaze on open land on Syday Lane, at Barlborough, about 10.20am, today, Sunday, May 27.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said a hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and Derbyshire police have been informed as the fire is believed to have been a deliberate ignition.