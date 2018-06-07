Plenty of things to do for families at this year’s Lincolnshire Show

There will be plenty of things to do for visitors at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

Children will be spoilt for choice with a special aviation themed treasure hunt, educational challenges, cookery classes and mini tank driving which will all feature at the popular annual event.

Taking place on June 20, and 21, at the Lincolnshire Showground, and with the theme RAF 100, the Show will have a large aviation focus in celebration of the end of WW1 and the RAF Centenary, and is expected to be the biggest and best yet with an estimated 60,000 people visiting in total.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “Attracting children and families to the Lincolnshire Show is hugely important to us and many of the areas are tailored around them, including new activities in the Discovery Zone, interactive displays in the Aviation Zone and exciting new topics in the Schools’ Challenge. It’s guaranteed to be a great family day out.

“We are really excited about this year’s activities in the Discovery Zone especially as children can get active and energetic with Active Lincolnshire, head to the Aviation Zone to see real-life cockpits and try mini tank driving and not forgetting the RAF Falcons display in the Main Ring which is going to be truly amazing to watch.”

Additional family highlights at this year’s Show include exciting animal displays, daring stunts and lively music in the Main Ring, as well as live cookery demonstrations from top local chefs and producers in The Lincolnshire Kitchen.

Visitors can also explore 600 trade stands offering everything from clothes, jewellery and shoes to cars, lawnmowers and hot tubs as well as take home beautiful floral displays from the flower show.

Advanced tickets are £20 for adults, £17 for 17 to 22-year-olds, children are £6 and under-fives go free.

For more information on tickets and exhibiting visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk.