Pledge to raise £50,000 to help Hope renovate a new property for the homeless

Professionals in the East Midlands’ land, property and construction sectors are looking to raise £50,000 for Hope Community Services in Worksop.

The funds will go towards renovating a property into eight one-bedroom flats for young people who are ready to move out of emergency accommodation.

The funds are being raised as part of a campaign known as Pledge150 launched by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in its 150th anniversary year.

Chair of the RICS East Midlands Regional Board, James Baker, Associate Building Surveyor at Artelia UK, said: “Having nowhere safe, secure or affordable to live shuts all the options we take for granted right down and it’s near enough impossible to gain a job, apprenticeship or complete a college course without a safe place to live.”