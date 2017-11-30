Playhouse panto cast invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Cinderella

The newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a formal invite from Nottingham’s very own Cinderella and Prince Charming to attend Nottingham Playhouse’s pantomime, ahead of their visit to the city this Friday.

The Nottingham visit is set to mark the royal couple’s first official public appearance since their engagement, which was announced earlier this week.

The theatre, which has chosen the magical love story of Cinderella as this year’s pantomime, has launched a special video with Cinderella and Prince Charming officially inviting the royals to attend the opening night of the play.

The traditional fairytale - about a beautiful, kind young women who ends up marrying a prince – is a story that will sound familiar to the royal couple.

Kelly Agredo, who is playing the role of Cinderella, said: “We are all really excited for our opening night of Cinderella and it would be truly magical if Prince Harry and Meghan were to attend. With plenty of glitter, sparkles, dazzling costumes and of course the fairytale love story, we are sure that the Prince will certainly feel at home.”

Running from Friday 1 December through to Saturday 20 January, Kenneth Alan Taylor’s magical story is set to delight audiences of all ages with its sumptuous costumes and magnificent scenery, as well as a coachload of hilarity, slapstick, song and dance.