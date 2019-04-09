Plans to build six new flats to complete a Gainsborough housing development

A former Gainsborough Co-op could be turned into six one bedroom flats.

A planning application has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council for the site in Northolme, Gainsborough.

This application replaces one which was previously approved for four new three bedroom houses as part of a wider residential development currently under construction.

The second phase of this development has been entirely constructed for affordable housing.

They are all two and three bedroomed houses so the new flats will complete the mix of housing required.

The proposed development would be the last units on the site.

There will be a common area around the flats for the use of all the occupants and there will be areas for washing lines and a general bin storage.

The site has good access to the community, retail and green spaces facilities which can be reached without the use of a car.

Space will also be provided for the storage of cycles.

The development is opposite The Northolme where Trinity Football Club play their matches.