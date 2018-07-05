Plans submitted for more than 200 new homes, commercial space and car park in Gainsborough

An application to build more than 200 homes including a commercial area and car park in Gainsborough has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council.

If approved the plan would see 220 homes including a 450 sqm of commercial space and a ground floor car park for 361 spaces on land off Carr Lane and Lea Road.

Roxana Stoica dott Arch, design manager from Wright Investments, said: “We are delighted to be promoting this landmark scheme which will regenerate Gainsborough Riverside.

“The main design ethos is creating a development with a strong sense of identity, promoted by both its design boldness and vision, a riverside community with a fantastic riverside park which will benefit and reinforce Gainsborough‘s place as a destination, building both on its heritage and its privileged location on River Trent.

“There is a blend of residential typologies which sensitively respond their individual context, more traditional, low rise three to four bedroom houses in close vicinity of the conservation area, through to maisonettes and apartment buildings in the southern area of site.

“And by raising accommodation levels one storey above dedicated car parking, both the issue of flooding and parking are dealt with.

“One distinct aspect of design is the presence of raised decks and balconies facing the riverside.”