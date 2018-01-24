Plans propose to build 82 bedroom hotel

A new development has been proposed for Worksop including an 82 bedroom hotel and restaurant and the creation of more than 35 full and part time jobs.

A planning application submitted to Bassetlaw District Council is hoping to develop land off High Grounds Road, Worksop.

The proposal includes an 82 bedroom hotel, restaurant and four retail units and has been submitted alongside another development which includes a gym, KFC, Costa and Taco Bell.

Richard Peel from developers, Mansion House Group, said: “As you walk towards Sainsbury past their Petrol Filling Station and McDonalds, the site we are hoping to develop is on the left hand side.

“We are proposing an 82 bed hotel with ancillary restaurant and a further four units totalling 10,333 sq.ft. of non food bulky goods retail.

“Bassetlaw are currently considering our outline application for planning permission.

“Subject to obtaining planning approval from Bassetlaw we would expect to be on site by the third quarter of 2018 for completion in 2019.

“The development we are proposing will create in excess of 35 full time jobs and further part time jobs.

“The site to the north, which has recently been granted consent for the proposed Gym, KFC, Costa and Taco Bell is being developed by Chicken Villas Ltd. and unrelated to ourselves albeit we are supportive of this approval and development as the overall enlarged scheme will have significant economic and amenity benefits to the area.”

However this new development has not been met with approval by everyone.

Chair of Worksop Business Forum, Philip Jackson, said: “While we are pleased that developers want to improve the High Grounds area we do not want to see businesses move out of town.

“There is always the risk that as out of town developments apear some of the bigger name stores may go to the new sites, leaveing more empty shops on the High Street.

“It is important that we continue to fill empty shops in town - not create more empty one’s.”

And owner of the Lock Keeper, a hotel already in this area, has also spoken out against the proposal.

Roger Smith said: “I object to this planning application due to it having a big affect and impact on my business here at The Lockkeeper, after just building a 39 bedroom lodge onto my pub, this is the last thing we want.

“With having ourselves, and the Travelodge up the road, along side many hotels in the town centre, the last thing the town needs is more hotels going up and more restaurant chains.”

But the development has been welcomed by Bassetlaw MP, John Mann.