Plans for 171 new homes on greenfield site at Retford

An outline planning application has been made to build 171 houses on agricultural land at Retford.

If permission is granted The residential development would be on two fields on 7.43 hectares of land north of Palmer Road and Bigsby Road.

In their planning statement Harris Lamb property consultancy state the application seeks outline permission with all matters except for access reserved for future determination, seeking to establish the principle of residential development in the location in addition to vehicular access.

The application consists of 35 two bedroomed terrace and 34 three bed semis and 102 detached four bed dwellings.

The applicant ads: “The scheme provides a wide range of housing types and tenures which will help to met the varied needs of the local population.

“It will be well designed and situated in an accessible location where occupants can gain access to employment and shopping leisure and entertainment.

It would help strengthen the local community by providing additional housing with 25 per cent of the units as affordable housing.

It adds: “Whilst the development will result in the loss of a greenfield site the site is not considered to be particularly valued from an ecological or nature conservation perspective.”

Objections have been made to the application. One resident of Bigsby Road was concerned about increased traffic onto Park Lane and Tiln Lane.

It would increase traffic passing Carr Hill School mixing with heavy lorries and commercial vehicles and dangers around Carr Hill School drop off time would be ‘devastating’.

Another said the current road infrastructure local school provision and drainage would be unable to support such numbers of new families.

The 171 dwellings would almost double traffic along Bigsby Road.

ther would be the loss of a public footpath from Bigsby Road to the Green Lane which is in constant use by walkers during the day and would be the loss of a valuable public amenity.

Another said the fields are home to many varieties of birds including owls . During the summer bats are often seen flying over the fields and the development would mean an unnecessary loss of natural habitat.

The land below Bigsby Road was often flooded during wet weather and there were concerns the land would not be adequately drained.