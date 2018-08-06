Plans are now underway to build 60 new homes in Saxilby for over 55-year-olds

Exciting plans to build 60 new homes for people over 55-years-old are now underway in Saxilby.

Lindum Construction is building the new homes on land off Church Lane in Saxilby, on behalf of Gainsborough housing provider Acis.

Representatives from Lindum, Acis and West Lindsey District Council joined guests at an official turning of the turf ceremony, to mark the start of construction.

The development will provide high-quality, independent living space which will go towards meeting the needs of Lincolnshire’s aging population.

Greg Bacon, Acis Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to be extending our footprint in Saxilby by bringing more affordable homes to the village.

“We understand people have different needs so are committed to providing a range of different tenure options, including our popular shared ownership model.”

The development supports West Lindsey District Council’s housing strategy, which recognises that access to good quality housing is key to the success of communities.

Schemes such as this assist in meeting the housing needs of our aging population benefitting health andwellbeing by reducing social isolation, supporting independent living and enabling older residents to stay close to family and friends.

Coun David Cotton, ward member for Saxilby welcomed the news of the work starting.

He said: “We are pleased to see the development commence as it supports West Lindsey District Council’s Growth agenda.

“With a growing andageing population we must plan for and meet the housing needs of all within the district.

“The Acis scheme will provide much needed retirement accommodation, both market and affordable, for over 55-year-olds.”

The first properties are expected to be ready at the start of 2019 and includes 50 bungalows and 10 flats.