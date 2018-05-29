PICTURES: Woman remains in hospital after three-car crash in Worksop

A woman remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a collision on the A57 in Worksop.

She was airlifted to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after the incident involving three cars at 12.55pm yesterday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The air ambulance landing on the A57 yesterday. Picture by George Ledwidge.

Two men were taken to Bassetlaw District General Hospital for treatment but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Two other men suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.

A sixth person, a woman, who was involved in the collison, was unhurt.

The road reopened at about 10pm last night.