PICTURES & VIDEO: Is this the region's most Christmassy house?

Is this the region's most festive house?

Susan Griffiths, her partner John Skinner, his son Wayne and his girlfriend Jenna Redfern spent two months transforming the family home on North View Street, Bolosver, into a Christmas spectacular with thousands of lights.

The impressive festive house on North View Street, Bolsover. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

They have been decorating their house at this time of year for charity for 16 years.

This time around the family is hoping to raise pots of cash to help liver services at the Royal Derby Hospital.

The lights were switched on at a special event last month which was attended by bands and many residents.

Susan, 60, a former care worker, said: "We do this because it makes us happy and it makes other people happy.

Susan Griffiths outside her impressive festive house on North View Street, Bolsover. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

"Lots of people come to see the house and donate money which is wonderful.

"We like helping charities and we hope the money makes a difference."

Last year the family raised £910 which was split between Dreams Come True - which helps young people with serious and life-limiting conditions to fulfil a dream - and Blind Children UK.

► Do you think your house is more Christmassy? Send your pictures to our newsdesk or post them on our Facebook page.

The impressive festive house on North View Street, Bolsover. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

Susan Griffiths outside her impressive festive house on North View Street, Bolsover. Picture by Jason Chadwick.