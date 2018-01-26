PICTURES: Take a peek inside Worksop’s arts and crafts emporium

The owner of Worksop’s much loved arts and crafts emporium says the business is going from strength the strength, and is making big plans for the coming year.

Carlton House Vintage, Art and Craft Centre, on Carlton Road, was opened in 2015 to provide a hub where high street shoppers could find unique small businesses, and where creative entrepreneurs could find space to work.

Just over a year ago, it was taken over by new owner Helen Parry, 38, a business development specialist who is helping to take its retail success to a whole new level.

Helen, who grew up in a family of antiques hunters, said: “I’ve been trying to offer a business head to an arts and crafts world. There are so many skilled and talented people around, but they don’t necessarily see things from a commercial point of view.

“This is a springboard for some people taking their first shot at retail, and it’s my role to help get them started and growing. Others may have struggled in the past, and come here to give it one last go.”

She added: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see someone who maybe started out doing crafts at home gain confidence here, and start to treat it like a high street business.

“It’s a massive commitment, and I eat, sleep and drink this place, even if I’m not in the building. But it’s something I’ve done my whole career: giving people new skills and telling them to be the best they can.”

So far it seems to be working, with footfall, revenue and new business start-ups all increasing markedly in the last 12 months.

The venue hosts everything from a sweet shop to furniture stores, jewellery, a tool repair workshop, photography studio and a café with a mouth-watering selection of cakes.

Helen said: “We’ve recently welcomed a hair salon too, run by a woman who specialises in vintage styles and vegan-friendly products, and a holistic therapist offering reiki, massages and other treatments.

“There’s something here for everybody. It’s like its own little world, a stone’s throw from the town centre.”

The charm of the building is pulling in customers from much further away too, partly thanks to Helen’s social media strategy, which includes craft tutorials and Facebook Live videos, and promotes both the centre and the brands of its individual traders.

She said: “We have a lot of regular customers for whom this is just like a community where they can come and relax with friends, and feel happy, safe and a bit quirky.

“But every day I meet new people, who have travelled a long way to visit after seeing it online or hearing about it by word of mouth.”

She added: “There’s so much to offer here, it’s a day out in itself - but people hunt for these places in search of upcycled furniture, or event just good tea and cake.

“We can offer a very personal service too. If someone sees something they like but want it in a different colour, we can put them in direct contact with the person who made it.”

The Grade II-listed building, previously used by Bassetlaw District Council, has been given back to the community too.

It is a key part of Helen’s thinking, having learned much of her approach working to revitalise the town centre of Coalville, Leicestershire, through events which drew in thousands of visitors.

Helen said: “Some of the traders hold workshops, and last summer we held children’s activities in the school holidays.

“The arts and crafts shouldn’t be exclusive based on who can spare the pennies. The kids had a great time, and it was a big hit with parents.

“We had a great turnout for our Christmas events too. The response has been humbling.”

She added: “It’s about encouraging people to look again at local businesses. Carlton House is not a place you’d usually find on a high street, and I’ve met plenty of people who had no idea this existed.

“It’s allowed me to feel part of Worksop as well. I feel like I’ve lived here all my life now and I love being able to help people in so many ways - from the lad who wants to learn how to paint something to the person who uses art as a means of therapy. It’s changing lives.”

The next event will be a spring-summer showcase on Wednesday, March 14, when businesses will unveil their latest seasonal styles and visitors can enjoy discount shopping and a glass of prosecco.

Later in the year, Helen hopes to make the building’s courtyard into a perfect, feature-filled spot for lounging in the sun.

She said: “I’m still trying things out, but I have a lot of faith in what we’re doing. If you invest enough time, energy and attention into something, you can make trees from acorns.”

n For all the latest news from Carlton House, follow it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarltonHouseVintageCentre.