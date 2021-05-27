Pictures show aftermath of derelict building fire in Bassetlaw

Fire crews from stations in Worksop, Harworth and Retford were called to the blaze on Rectory Road, Retford at 4.47am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Currently our fire investigation team are in attendance determining the cause of fire.

The aftermath of the derelict building fire in Retford. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue)

"People were seen running away from the incident and we urge anyone who saw anything to contact the police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.