PICTURES: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottinghamshire

Crowds turned out in force as Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle carried out their first official engagement together in Nottinghamshire.

The newly engaged couple were beaming as they took part in their first official engagement since announcing their forthcoming wedding.

The couple were carrying out their first official engagement together. Photo- Jackie Derbyshire.

Prince Harry walked proudly with Meghan in arm as he introduced her to the Nottingham and the British public.

The couple visited Nottingham Comtemporary for a Terrace Higgins Trust charity event to support World Aids Day - a cause close to Harry's heart due to the work his late mother Princess Diana did with HIV patients.

They also spoke to staff and mentors at Nottingham Academy and visited Nottingham Justice Centre.

People turned out in force to welcome Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle to Nottingham. Photo - Jackie Derbyshire.

During their visit to Nottingham, they took part in a walkabout to meet fans. Photo - Jackie Derbyshire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles during their visit to Nottinghamshire. Photo - Jackie Derbyshire.