PICTURES: Part of M1 shut after several vehicles crash

Part of the M1 is closed this morning after a crash involving several lorries.

All three main emergency services rushed to the collision on the northbound stretch between junctions 29A for Markham Vale and 30 for Barlborough at around 6am.

Thankfully, nobody has suffered life-threatening or serious injuries.

Police said the incident is causing ‘significant tailbacks’ and urged motorists to ‘seek other routes until further notice’.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Extensive clean-up and recovery work is required.”