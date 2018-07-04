Pictures and video show how YOU celebrated England's World Cup victory

There was plenty to cheer about for England fans last night as the team actually won a penalty shoot-out for once.

With the World Cup tie against Colombia in a deadlock at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the match went to extra time and then penalties.

Vikki White sent us this photo

And England finally managed to have some luck in a penalty shoot-out, winning 4-3 to book their quarter-final spot.

They will now play Sweden in the quarter-final on Saturday at 3pm.

Watch the video to see how people across the area celebrated the final result.

And here's what you had to say about the game.

Jules Darby said she celebrated the win with her pets, including Bailey Boo, and her husband Gaz and sons Brayden & Kai

Commenting on Facebook, NigelVerina Cousins said: "Excellent win but very tense penalties!"

Stuart Sumner added: "I'm crying I can't believe it amazing."

Emma Louise Durham said: "Well proud to be English."

And Ell Patman summed it up simply by saying: "its coming home it’s coming home it’s coming home."