Photos show scale of suspected arson attack near Worksop

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue were called at 6:40pm on July 11 2022 to a fire in the open just off the A57 near the former Manton Colliery.

Crews from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Warsop and Shirebrook fire stations were in attendance.

Approximately 4,500sqm of grass and forestry was on fire. Crews extinguished the fire by 8:20pm.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue were called to a fire in the open on Monday evening (July 11) near the former Manton Colliery. Credit: Shirebrook Fire Station

The cause of the fire is suspected deliberate ignition.

A Nottinghamshire Fire spokesperson said: “We would like to remind people that there are serious consequences to doing this, not only does it cause damage to the environment and tie emergency service personnel up, but it can also pose a risk to life.

"We have seen fires like these spread extremely quickly due to the warm weather and grounds being dry, which can progress a careless act into a dangerous and significant fire.

"We ask that parents know where their children are and know what they're doing.”

