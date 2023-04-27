News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
36 minutes ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
2 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
3 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
6 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Photos: First look at Nottinghamshire site after human remains found in field

A major police investigation continues after human remains were found in a field in Nottinghamshire.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

Police officers were called to Coxmoor Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police.

Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

Here are some photos from the scene, as the investigation continues.

Police have announced that human remains were found in a field off Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

1. A closer look

Police have announced that human remains were found in a field off Coxmoor Road, Sutton. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Coxmoor Road remains closed on both sides.

2. Road closure

Coxmoor Road remains closed on both sides. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
There is a police presence on the scene, which is expected to continue over the next week.

3. Investigation

There is a police presence on the scene, which is expected to continue over the next week. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The field were remains were found

4. Findings

The field were remains were found Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2