A major police investigation continues after human remains were found in a field in Nottinghamshire.

Police officers were called to Coxmoor Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.

A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police.

Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.

Here are some photos from the scene, as the investigation continues.

A closer look Police have announced that human remains were found in a field off Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

Road closure Coxmoor Road remains closed on both sides.

Investigation There is a police presence on the scene, which is expected to continue over the next week.

Findings The field were remains were found