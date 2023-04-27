Photos: First look at Nottinghamshire site after human remains found in field
A major police investigation continues after human remains were found in a field in Nottinghamshire.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Police officers were called to Coxmoor Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 7pm on Wednesday, April 26.
A member of the public came across what they suspected to be human remains and called the police.
Specialist officers are at the scene conducting a full investigation.
Here are some photos from the scene, as the investigation continues.
