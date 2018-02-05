Pet advice workshops in Worksop for half-term

Parents in Worksop are being invited to take their children to a series of fun, free workshops at Pets at Home this February half term.

The workshops will run from tomorrow (Saturday) until February 25 and focus on caring for gerbils, teaching children how rewarding these small furries can be and how to care for them.

Children taking part will learn about different species of gerbil, including the five welfare needs of these animals - shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment, which are all vital for keeping pets happy and healthy.

The workshops will run as part of the My Pet Pals cctivity club and bookings can be made at petsathome.com/workshops

Picture: Rick Bebbington