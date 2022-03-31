A fundraising event held by a Worksop mother and daughter, Nic Pelham, 54, and Kaisha, 29, and friend Laura Fotheringham, raised £1,400 for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal - with more to come in through online raffles.

The event, held on a sunny Saturday afternoon (March 26), saw dozens gather inside St Anne’s Hall for two hours of Zumba, and almost 200 prizes to be won through tombolas, raffles, and carnival games.

Nic Pelham and daughter Kaisha, organised a fitness and fun day in Worksop to raise money for Ukraine.

Three Zumba enthusiasts also managed to raise a combined total of £350 thanks to sponsorship from generous friends, family and colleagues. This will be added to the final figure once it is collected.

Despite the footfall being less than hoped for, Nic said the day was still ‘lovely’ and the pair are well on track to reaching their goal of raising £2,500.

Nic said: “It went really well, the majority of the money came from the six raffles and tombola, but we also had about eight or nine different stalls, we had refreshments, outside we had a beanbag throw, skittles, ping pong, bash the rat, and it was a lovely day.

“People that had literally never done Zumba before decided to come down on the day and just do half an hour, and they did."

Many came forward to enjoy a Zumbathon at St Anne's Hall - with £350 raised from sponsorship.

Nic shared her thanks to reverend Dave Gough of St Anne’s Church for letting her use the hall free of charge, as well as all businesses and people that donated, and came along to the event.

To continue raising funds, the trio have moved onto selling online raffle prizes - including a generous donation of 48 VIP tickets from Bawtry Paintball and Laser Fields worth a whopping £600.

The tickets will be raffled off on Facebook for £5 a number with the first bulk of 24 tickets already out for grabs.

The prize will allow 24 people to enjoy a full day at Bawtry Paintball and Laser Fields, including a hot lunch, equipment hire, 12 different games, and 100 free balls.

Eight stalls were in place in the hall, and almost 200 prizes up for grabs with all proceeds going to charity.

A further two raffles with 12 tickets each will then be raffled off at a later date with all proceeds going to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.