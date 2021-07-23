Youngsters in area reminded of dangers of giant hogweed

Over the years, a number of children, as well as adults, have reported injuries after coming into contact with the invasive weed in the UK.

Now, as the summer holidays take hold, the Property Care Association (PCA) is urging vigilance to help protect against injury.

Dr Peter Fitzsimons, technical manager of the PCA’s invasive weed control group, said: “Giant hogweed’s sap is extremely toxic to the skin in sunlight, making it a danger to public health.

Dr Peter Fitzsimons, technical manager of the PCA’s Invasive Weed Control Group.

“Youngsters are more likely to come into contact with the plant during the summertime and the mix of warm weather and rain has provided good conditions for the weed to take hold this year.

“Giant hogweed is also spreading across a wider area, meaning that people are more likely to encounter it.

“If anyone comes into contact with any part of the plant, followed by exposure to sunlight, they can sustain severe blistering to the skin and discomfort, and this reaction can recur for many years.”

Giant hogweed can produce up to 30,000 to 50,000 seeds, which can survive in the soil for a number of years.

Watch out for giant hogweed in the area.

The invasive weed is capable of growing to a height of up to five metres.

More details on invasive weeds in general are available via www.property-care.org/homeowners/invasive-weed-control.

