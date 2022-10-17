News you can trust since 1895

Young runners are invited to join in with the Worksop College Junior Parkrun

Grab your running shoes and take part in the Worksop College Junior Parkrun.

By Shelley Marriott
The event is held every Sunday at 9am at Worksop College, Cuthberts Avenue, Worksop.

It is a free, time, 2km run for children aged four to 14-years-old and is suitable for all abilities.

You don’t have to run, you can walk or jog.

Youngsters are invited to take part in the Worksop College Junior Parkrun

To register visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

Volunteers are always welcome. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]

