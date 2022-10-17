Young runners are invited to join in with the Worksop College Junior Parkrun
Grab your running shoes and take part in the Worksop College Junior Parkrun.
By Shelley Marriott
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
The event is held every Sunday at 9am at Worksop College, Cuthberts Avenue, Worksop.
It is a free, time, 2km run for children aged four to 14-years-old and is suitable for all abilities.
You don’t have to run, you can walk or jog.
Most Popular
To register visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register.
Volunteers are always welcome. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]