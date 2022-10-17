Young runners are invited to join in with the Worksop College Junior Parkrun

The event is held every Sunday at 9am at Worksop College, Cuthberts Avenue, Worksop.

It is a free, time, 2km run for children aged four to 14-years-old and is suitable for all abilities.

You don’t have to run, you can walk or jog.

Youngsters are invited to take part in the Worksop College Junior Parkrun

To register visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register.